Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev more confident in victory after rewatch, Volkanovski claims 3 rounds

Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev had a clearer view of their epic fight now after the dust settled and neither is budging on their stance.

If anything, Volkanovski sounds even more confident that he did enough to defeat the UFC lightweight champion; in reality, after five incredible rounds of action, it was Makhachev who earned a close unanimous decision win in the main event of UFC 284 to fend off Volkanovski’s challenge and strengthen his case for the No. 1 spot in the Pound-for-Pound rankings.

Volkanovski, the UFC’s featherweight champion, gave plenty of credit to Makhachev for his performance at Saturday’s post-fight presser, but later tweeted that he believes he should be leaving Perth with another belt over his shoulder after rewatching the fight.

“Just watched the fight, I definitely think I won 2,3 and 5,” Volkanovski wrote. “Surprised I didn’t get my hand raised! Let’s do the rematch, anywhere, anytime!”

A few hours later, possibly in response to Volkanovski, Makhachev tweeted that he was confident the judges’ verdict was correct and that the Australian star’s best moment happened when the fight was all but decided.

“Just watched the tape, and have to be fair, out of 25 minutes Volk got last 1 minute,” Makhachev wrote.

The actual scores saw two judges award Makhachev with 48-47 scores and one 49-46 score. All three judges gave Makhachev rounds 1, 2, and 4, with one also giving him Round 3.

Given that the fight more than delivered in terms of drama — and controversy — it’s entirely possible that Makhachev and Volkanovski cross paths again if they can continue their winning ways.