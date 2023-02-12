UFC 284 post-fight show: Is Islam Makhachev the best fighter on the planet after beating Alexander Volkanovski?

Islam Makhachev earned a hard-fought unanimous decision over featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 284. While Makhachev won the head-to-head battle to retain the lightweight title, was the impressive outing from Volkanovski in defeat enough for him to maintain his No. 1 pound-for-pound spot?

Following a memorable pay-per-view event in Perth, Australia, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti and Jed Meshew recap the classic champ vs. champ battle between Makhachev and Volkanovski, discuss how both fighters came out looking better than they did heading in, and why Makhachev deserves his flowers as much as Volkanovski does. Additionally, the panel talks Yair Rodriguez’s career best performance against Josh Emmett to win the interim featherweight title and a likely unification bout with Volkanovski, Jack Della Maddalena’s incredible performance against Randy Brown, and more.

Watch the UFC 284 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.