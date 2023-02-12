UFC 284 post-fight bonuses: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski awarded ‘Fight of the Night’

The thrilling main event between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski was the easy choice for “Fight of the Night” at UFC 284.

Makhachev and Volkanovski will each take home an extra $50,000 for their five-round effort, which ended with Makhachev defending his lightweight title against featherweight champ Volkanovski.

UFC 284 took place Saturday at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, and aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Volkanovski’s likely next challenger, Yair Rodriguez, captured a post-fight bonus for his impressive win over Josh Emmett in the evening’s co-headliner. Rodriguez picked up a “Performance of the Night” nod to cash a $50,000 for his second-round triangle submission of Emmett.

To round out the list of bonus-winners on Saturday, the third fight on UFC 284’s main card also saw a “Performance of the Night” bonus as Jack Della Maddalena submitted Randy Brown in the first frame to send his hometown crowd into a frenzy.