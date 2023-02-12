Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski UFC 284 official scorecard

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski met in a battle of the two best pound-for-pound fighters in the world and it was as closely contested as you’d expect.

In the end, it is Makhachev who kept his lengthy win streak going and retained his lightweight title as he won a hard-fought decision over Volkanovski in the UFC 284 main event via scores of 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46.

See the official scorecard below.

Volkanovski, the UFC’s reigning featherweight champion who moved up a division to challenge Makhachev, won rounds 3 and 5 on the scorecards of judges Ben Cartlidge and David Lethaby. It wasn’t enough though as all three judges agreed that Makhachev won rounds 1, 2, and 4, with Derek Cleary also scoring Round 3 for Makhachev.

Regardless of the result, every round felt competitive and few would argue that Volkanovski gave Makhachev his most difficult fight since Makhachev’s lone loss to Adriano Martins back in 2015.

How did you score the fight? Did the judges get it right?