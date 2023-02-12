UFC 284 results: Yair Rodriguez submits Josh Emmett with triangle choke to claim interim featherweight title

Yair Rodriguez got his first taste of gold after capturing the interim featherweight title in the UFC 284 main event.

Nothing came easy with Josh Emmett swinging hammers at him but Rodriguez found a way to persevere before locking up a triangle choke submission on the ground. As soon as Rodriguez tightened the hold, Emmett had no choice but to tap out with the end coming at 4:19 in the second round.

“I was practicing that submission,” Rodriguez said following the win. “I did it one of my fights a long time ago. I just remembered that today because he was there. I can say nothing but all respect to Josh Emmett. I was able to adjust and overcome the situation and I’m really glad for that.”

It was all kicks from Rodriguez to start the fight after he came out looking to hurt Emmett from the outside while throwing a variety of shots. Rodriguez uncorked several front kicks that came right up the middle and then blasted Emmett with a nasty body kick that definitely had made Team Alpha Male fighter wince in pain.

Emmett looked to regain his momentum after closing the distance and unloading huge looping punches that started to tag Rodriguez on the feet. With Rodriguez backing up, Emmett hammered Rodriguez with another combination before the fight ended up on the floor.

From there, Emmett was happy to punish Rodriguez with some hard punches and several well-timed elbows while Rodriguez was firing back from the bottom.

Emmett came out firing again in the second round and he appeared to rattle Rodriguez again but the Ultimate Fighter Latin America winner came back in a hurry with another series of kicks that landed hard to the body. Rodriguez continued to pour on the punishment including an inside elbow that staggered Emmett but he was still dangerous throwing haymakers to defend himself.

The fight eventually ended up back on the ground with Emmett trying to maintain his position on top while throwing punches from inside the guard. Rodriguez did a brilliant job avoiding the shots and then quickly throwing up the triangle choke that got locked on quick and Emmett had no choice but to tap out.

Rodriguez has long been considered one of the most exciting and dynamic fighters in the UFC but now he finally has a title around his waist. He now awaits Alexander Volkanovski’s return to the division as Rodriguez seeks to become an undisputed champion in the near future.