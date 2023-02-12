Video: Jens Pulver brought to tears by UFC Hall of Fame announcement

Jens Pulver has always worn his heart on his sleeve and that was no different as he received some of the best news of his life.

“Lil Evil” was streaming live on Twitch when he found out that he is the latest inductee of the 2023 UFC Hall of Fame class, an announcement that was made official Saturday during the UFC 284 broadcast.

The UFC’s inaugural lightweight champion was lost for words as he was clearly completely caught off guard by the moment.

Watch Pulver’s emotional reaction above.

“Shut the f*** up,” Pulver said. “Shut the f*** up, are you—shut up, are you serious?”

Pulver, 48, took a long pause to take in the honor, then brought in his son for an embrace. Still struggling to comprehend the announcement, Pulver could only repeat “no way” over and over again.

A star during the UFC’s boom period of the 2000s and one of the biggest names to competed under 170 pounds during that era, Pulver joins the Pioneer Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame along the likes of Royce Gracie, Chuck Liddell, Ken Shamrock, Kazushi Sakuraba, and others.

For someone who carved a path for countless fighters to pursue the impossible dream of making a good living inside the cage, it’s only fitting that Pulver had his own moment of absolute disbelief on Saturday.

“Are you serious?” Pulver said. “This isn’t real.”