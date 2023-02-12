‘Let’s run it back’: Fighters react to Islam Makhachev’s decision over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284

Islam Makhachev denied Alexander Volkanovski’s bid to become the latest UFC champ-champ.

Fighters were split on the scoring in UFC 284’s main event, but all of them agreed the lightweight title fight was an amazing display of fighting with exhilarating twists and turns.

Makhachev’s size aturned out to be one of his key advantages. His striking more often did visible damage in exchanges, and his grappling at times gave Volkanovski fits. In the end, judges all gave the lightweight champion the fight via scores of 48-47 twice and 49-46.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 284 main card on Saturday in Perth, Australia.

Islam Makhachev def. Alexander Volkanovski

Yeah right Islam got his asss whooped — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 12, 2023

Let’s run it back !!! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) February 12, 2023

Wow — Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) February 12, 2023

Lady & Gents we have a new P4P King

Congrats to @MAKHACHEVMMA #UFC284 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) February 12, 2023

Not mad at that at all great fight man — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) February 12, 2023

Volk is still p4p number 2 that was foty so far — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 12, 2023

I need to see a rematch asap! #UFC284 — Leah Letson UFC (@LeahNidasMMA) February 12, 2023

What a BIG round for Bulkanovski! The highest of levels and that right hand that dropped Islam was perfectly timed. I still think Islam wins this but what a fight! #UFC284 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 12, 2023

They did VOLK dirty! #UFC284 great fight but wrong decision — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) February 12, 2023

They fucked up that decision — Kyle Prepolec (@KPrepolec) February 12, 2023

MMA needs to appreciate defensive fighters. Judges got no clue. #UFC284 — John Wayne Makdessi (@JohnMakdessi) February 12, 2023

That was an incredible fight wow. Happy Islam kept the belt but holy shit Volk is better than I thought and I already knew he was a certified killer — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) February 12, 2023

Respect @MAKHACHEVMMA @alexvolkanovski



That was one of the most competitive fights in the history of the sport #UFC284 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 12, 2023

Was exactly as we said. Part of the reason we have the jobs that we have — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 12, 2023

Volk deserves a rematch if he wants it. Have a great night everybody! See you on @anikflorianpod there’s much to talk about. That was a brilliant superfight. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 12, 2023

Yair Rodriguez is always fun to watch. Big up to Josh!

Congrats Champ — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) February 12, 2023

Elite performance. Welcome to the World Champion club @panteraufc — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) February 12, 2023

Wow! Beautiful submission finish! Emmett was bringing heat, but the speed of those kicks man! I was saying it before that JE needed a early KO because the speed and variety will cause trouble. #UFC284 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 12, 2023

Yair vs volk will be crazy good — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 12, 2023

I’ll see you soon congrats @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) February 12, 2023

2 Mexican champions in the UFC now! Viva latino-america #UFC284 — Vicente Luque (@VicenteLuqueMMA) February 12, 2023

Damn. Credit where credit is due. That right hook landed hard and took the balance away. Fair play Jack DM. #UFC284 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 12, 2023

Jack della the real deal taking notes boy got the hands — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 12, 2023

Jack Della is THAT GUY! #UFC284 — Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) February 12, 2023

Get cute against JDM and you get slept. Gotta respect someone like him at all times. Australia has a star in Jack Della Maddalena! — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 12, 2023

KO POWER Tafa has thunder in his hands made the arena rumble @ufc #UFC284 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) February 12, 2023

Dang that was cold — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 12, 2023

That was brutal! Left hand right on the button! #UFC284 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 12, 2023

Great fight i had crute winning though. I gave him round 1 and 3. No 10-8 either way and the point taken sealed the deal. Round 1 was very close — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) February 12, 2023

Draw ? — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 12, 2023