‘Let’s run it back’: Fighters react to Islam Makhachev’s decision over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284

By Steven Marrocco
UFC 284: Makhachev v Volkanovski Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Islam Makhachev denied Alexander Volkanovski’s bid to become the latest UFC champ-champ.

Fighters were split on the scoring in UFC 284’s main event, but all of them agreed the lightweight title fight was an amazing display of fighting with exhilarating twists and turns.

Makhachev’s size aturned out to be one of his key advantages. His striking more often did visible damage in exchanges, and his grappling at times gave Volkanovski fits. In the end, judges all gave the lightweight champion the fight via scores of 48-47 twice and 49-46.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 284 main card on Saturday in Perth, Australia.

Islam Makhachev def. Alexander Volkanovski

Yair Rodriguez def. Josh Emmett

Jack Della Maddalena def. Randy Brown

Justin Tafa def. Parker Porter

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

