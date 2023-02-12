Watch Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett full fight video highlights from the co-main event of UFC 284, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski took place Feb. 12 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Featherweight contenders Yair Rodriguez (15-3, 1 NC) and Josh Emmett (18-3) faced off for an interim UFC title in the night’s co-main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

Round 1: Both men are out in orthodox and they start the fight 10 feet away from each other, circling. Going to be a feeling out process it would appear.

Angles and movement early. Neither man ready to engage at the moment. Josh trying to cut the cage and Yair lands a teep. And then a low kick.

Yair moving a lot and Emmett cannot get him cornered. Yair fired a southpaw body kick that lands and it hurts! Emmett moving backwards now. That one didn’t feel good. And Yair is starting to kick and kick. Emmett has yet to even attempt a strike.

Emmett rushes in now and gets a shot off but Yair kicks his way out. Emmett starting to charge in aggressively and lands a right hand but Yair eats it and returns one of his own.

Yair is kicking a ton to the body and Emmett does not have an answer yet. He’s solving the range by simply charging in but he’s eating shots as a result and not landing much.

Yair lands a GORGEOUS combination as Emmett charges in but he sticks around too long and Emmett lands a big shot of his own that gets Yair moving back! He falls to the mat but that might have been a trip but Emmett takes advantage. He’s on top and trying to move to side-control.

Emmett landing some shots on top and he does get to side control. Yair tries to roll and gets closed guard back with 30 left. Emmett postures up but Yair is doing wrist control and lands some big elbows from his back. Emmett tries to end the round with shots but nothing gets through.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Rodriguez.

Round 2: Emmett eventually found the way to land some shots but that is not a very repeatable game plan. He eats two for every one he lands. He’s got to find a way to get inside more efficiently.

Yair takes the center to start and he’s bouncing again. Long range for both. Respect on both sides.

Yair gets sloppy inside and Emmett lands a monster combo of hooks but Yair eats it! And he comes in and rips to the body with his kicks. Now they’re exchanging. Yair getting loose with his hands and that’s opening up counters for Emmett who barely misses a homerun shot.

NASTY body kick. Yair is lighting Emmett up with kicks and he’s wearing it. Emmett gets a single and tries to lift but Yair stuffs it. Yair breaks and Emmett is looking tired.

A collision and Yair lands a mean elbow that gets Emmett stiff-walking! Emmett now firing hail mary hooks and receding. And Yair is building now!

Question-mark kick is barely blocked. Yair kicking away. Emmett is restricted to explosive punches only. He’s tired. Spin misses from Yair but a jumping knee lands flush! Emmett takes it though and gets a takedown off it!

Yair in full guard though and he’s firing elbows from his back. Emmett can’t get much going yet. He’s stacking Yair, who continues to hand control and now he’s trying to attack an arm. He turns it to a triangle and it’s locked up!!!! Emmett in a world of trouble!!!!! AND HE TAPS. YAIR RODRIGUEZ IS A UFC CHAMPION

Yair Rodriguez def. Josh Emmett by Submission (triangle choke) at 4:19 of Round 2.