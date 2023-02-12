Watch Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 284, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski took place Feb. 12 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. UFC lightweight champ Islam Makhachev (24-1) and featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski (25-2) collided in the seventh champion vs. champion fight in UFC history, with Makhachev’s belt on the line in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

Fighting in front of his people! @AlexVolkanovski enters #UFC284 with the support of a nation behind him pic.twitter.com/VN2pHprVD1

Fighting for the right to be called P4P #1! @MakhachevMMA enters to defend his throne at #UFC284 ! pic.twitter.com/zjhIOsBGXD

The new world P4P #1 and NOBODY can take that away from @MakhachevMMA #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/FLoq82H05E

For more on Makhachev vs. Volkanovski, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.

Round 1: Makhachev out in southpaw, Volk in orthodox to start and feints immediately from Volk. He’s moving around the outside, while Makhachev looks to cut the cage.

Both men taking their time, feeling things out. Volk moving on angles and showing a right hand swing but not firing yet. Makhachev lands a kick to the body to start.

Volk charges in but comes up with air. Still circling from both me but now Volk is leading the dance and he’s switching stances a lot. Showing different looks.

Volk lands a low kick as they exchange and Volk lands a right hand down the middle that stings Makhachev! Volk shouts Let’s go and he’s feeling himself right now. He’s got the speed for sure and Makhachev is staying very patient. Too patient maybe.

Volk is charging in though. Not working in cleanly, which would be dangerous. But the speed is troubling Makhachev early. Volk comes in and Makhachev sits him down! Volk back up but he got clipped in an exchange and now Makhachev charges and lands a knee while Volk retreats and then Makhachev in on a clinch.

Makhachev has rear waistlock against the fence and now we’re fighting this. Volk fighting the hands, Makhachev doing what he does and gets a takedown! Volk tries to turn but can’t and Makhachev takes the back!!!

Volk is fighting the hands while Makhachev is trying to fish for the choke. Volk staying very calm here but Makhachev goes across the chin!

Makhachev bails on it. He’s not forcing anything here and Volk is defending. Another face crank but Volk defends. Short time and we’ll stay here to end the round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Makhachev.

Round 2: Makhachev was smiling at the end of the round. Both me confident in the corners.

Same start to the second, with Makhachev advancing slowing and Volk showing looks. Volk is less lateral than before. He charges in and breaks out quickly. Lands to the body. But eats a kick to the body.

Volk comes in hard but finds nothing. He charges and Makhachev drops on a reactive double and Makhachev gets the takedown early!

Volk to the cage and back up but Makhachev has the rear waistlock again. Volk fighting hands, Makhachev feeding a leg weave and drags him back down but Volk gets up!

Clinch and Makhachev lands some good knees before turning Volk to the cage. Volk reverses position and he’s controlling in here now! Impressive but he eats a knee when he breaks.

Volk doing well in the grappling here and that’s bad for Makhachev. But he’s on the advance now. And Makhachev lands a low kick when Volk gets too aggressive.

Another collision, no joy either end.

Volk lands a big left but eats a MONSTER left hand that rocks Volk! He’s on the retreat and Islam is in pursuit. Volk has cleared his head but Makhachev has confidence now and he’s backing Volk up. Volk goes for some leg kicks while Makhachev is head hunting!

Big uppercut from Makhachev and then a clinch and a knee! Volk reverses position and now he’s got a leg but not committing to it. Volk chipping in shots here and controlling with short time. Busy work from both to end the round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Makhachev, 20-18 Makhachev overall.

Round 3: Volk tells his corner that Makhachev isn’t strong in there, and they suggest getting on top. They also says Makhachev is panicking some, which may be true.

Both men looking fresh to start the third.

Makhachev has not taking too many shots, which is interesting. Content to let the hands set up clinches.

Makhachev goes high that gets blocked. Volk lands a right hand when Makhachev comes in. But patience is still the name of the game.

Volk lands a good body shot but Makhachev lands a nice clinch knee to the body. Makhachev is more on the advance this round than before and lands a mean body kick. Volk gets back with a combo. Makhachev lands a left. Volk gets some back.

Makhachev lands a left hand. Makhachev overreacting to feints now and Volk lands a low kick.

Volk comes in and Makhachev grabs a clinch. Lands a knee and tries to toss Volk. Can’t but gets him to the cage and then stays on it and he gets the takedown. Volk immediately gives up his back to stand and Makhachev is weaving the legs but can’t hold position.

Volk is holding the clinch now and lands a big hook on the break. Makhachev staying aggressive with the advancing. Slow pace in general to the striking though as Makhachev lands a nice left counter.

Volk advancing and lands a low kick. Makhachev counters with a right hook. Volk has a cut on his forehead now. He charges in and Makhachev slips to the canvas but he’s up! Volk upping the pace now and tries a takedown from the clinch but Makhachev stuffs it and counters. Great fight so far.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Makhachev, 30-27 Makhachev overall.

Round 4: Round 3 was close. That could have gone to Volk but I thought Makhachev did more damage. Could be a swing round if Volk gets going.

Both men look fresh still. This is great theater.

Volk still feinting a ton. Makhachev lands a good left. The size is a big weapon for him.

Volk lands a left hand during an exchange but eats one himself. An exchange of kicks leads to a low blow on Makhachev, but they shake it off. And Makhachev lands a stinging left hand.

Makhachev is managing the range really well now. Volk isn’t getting in easily and he’s eating counters when he charges. Volk steps in and GORGEOUS COUNTER TAKEDOWN FROM MAKHACHEV.

Gets the double in the center of the cage. Volk crawls to the cage and Makhachev takes the back! He has the body triangle in and the fence is blocking Volk from turning. Makhachev fighting hands with Volk, trying to fish something in there.

Makhachev is a backpack here. Volk being cheeky, chipping with shots and talking shit, but Makhachev isn’t going anywhere and he’s losing this round.

Volk tries to turn into the body triangle but can’t. This is all hand-fighting. Volk is talking because he can’t do anything else. And with a minute left, Makhachev may start attacking an armbar. He’s setting it up off the choke attack.

Volk cannot get out of this and he keeps talking. Makhachev staying here. Volk is getting frustrated and talking s*** like Makhachev is doing something wrong. The round ends with Makhachev in that backpack.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Makhachev, 40-36 Makhachev overall.

Round 5: Volkanovski needs a finish to win this one. He’s been excellent tonight, but just not enough, IMO. One round to go, both look fresh.

They hug it out to start the round and Volk comes in but eats a mean left hand. Makhachev has found the timing on that brilliantly. It’s been huge for him all night.

Volk starts coming on now but eats a mean knee and a left hand. Volk is being aggressive but he’s coming into fire as a result.

Volk comes in and tries for hooks but eats two big knees from the clinch! Volk has a cut on his left eye now. Volk charges in and Makhachev reactive doubles him and gets it!

Volk not accepting it though and he scrambles! Up to his feet. Makhachev holds on for a clinch but Volk breaks it and goes on the offensive.

Volk really stepping in wildly now but Makhachev gets another counter shot on. Makhachev attacking a single but Volk is fighting it off and tries to switch. Almost, but Makhachev adjusts. Volk limp-legs out through!

Volk steps in and grabs a clinch but eats a knee. Makhachev eats a left hand and now Volk going for a body lock. Clinch grappling and Volk trying to put it on him but Makhachev won’t allow it. 90 seconds!

Back in space and VOLKANOVSKI DROPS MAKHACHEV! He was shooting and Makhachev ducked into it. He goes to guard. Volk staying on him but Makhachev has full guard and he’s tying Volk up with 30 seconds left.

There isn’t enough time. Makhachev is staying tight inside. Volk postures up and drops shots but can’t get anything big in before the final bell.

INCREDIBLE FIGHT.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Volkanovski, 49-46 Makhachev overall.

Islam Makhachev def. Alexander Volkanovski by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46).