‘This was long overdue’: Fighters react to Jens Pulver’s UFC Hall of Fame induction

Jens Pulver’s induction into the UFC Hall of Fame had fighters feeling the love.

The former UFC lightweight champion was surprised with the honor during the broadcast of UFC 284, and his reaction brought unanimous praise from his colleagues.

Pulver (27-19-1) was the UFC’s first lightweight champion and opened the door for smaller-statured fighters in the promotion.

Here’s how fighters reacted to Pulver’s HOF induction.

Let’s gooo!! @jens_pulver inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame as he should be!! 1st UFC Lightweight Champion! My first mma coach and big bro/mentor! Love you brotha and congratulations! Much deserved! #LilEvil #UfcHof — RAUFEON (@RaufeonStots) February 12, 2023

This was long overdue. The induction into the UFC Hall of Fame for the 2x Washington state champion out of Tahoma High School, the very first UFC lightweight champion, one of Pacific Northwest’s finest and a true pioneer of this sport…@jens_pulver#UFC284 #WashHouseStandUp pic.twitter.com/6RYUskPk42 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 12, 2023

Congrats to the legend Jens Pulver the OG of lightweight OG's #UFC284 — Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) February 12, 2023

Much deserved HOF induction for the man and legend!!

@jens_pulver — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) February 12, 2023