UFC 284 results: Justin Tafa scores devastating walkoff knockout to finish Parker Porter in just 66 seconds

Justin Tafa had quite the homecoming in his first fight back in Australia in nearly four years as part of the UFC 284 main card.

The heavy-handed Tafa needed just one perfect punch to land on the button as he flattened opponent Parker Porter and dropped him to the canvas in a heap. Tafa just turned and walked away as the referee waved off the fight to save Porder from enduring any extra damage.

The end came at just 1:06 in the first round.

“If you reach, I have to teach,” Tafa, who was born in New Zealand and now calls Australia home, said afterwards. “:That’s what happened.”

When the fight got started, Porter was staying loose on his feet while trying to move in and out with quick combinations despite giving up some speed to Tafa in the exchanges.

While Porter was staying busier, Tafa appeared to just waiting to unleash his best punches as he kept timing his opponent’s strikes.

Once Porter leapt forward with a flurry of shots, Tafa just reared back and launched a hellacious left hand that crushed the American and sent him down to the ground. Tafa took one look and knew that Porter wasn’t getting up again as he celebrated the victory with the raucous Australian crowd.

After suffering a knockout loss in his last fight in Australia, Tafa more than made up for lost time with the highlight reel finish over Porter on Saturday night. Tafa has now won his last two fights in a row — both emphatic first round knockouts.