Jens Pulver announced for 2023 UFC Hall of Fame class

Jens Pulver will soon officially be a UFC Hall of Famer.

On Saturday’s UFC 284 broadcast, it was announced that Pulver will be inducted into the Pioneer Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame this July during the 11th annual UFC International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

Pulver, 48, was the UFC’s first-ever lightweight champion and holds notable wins over B.J. Penn, Caol Uno, and Joe Stevenson.

The moment Jens found out he was inducted into the UFC HOF; such an amazing video with so much real emotion. Well deserved for a true legend of the sport. pic.twitter.com/YmL2BsNFoB — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) February 12, 2023

A pro fighter since 1999, Pulver emerged as the face of the lighter weight classes during an era when the UFC didn’t promote a division below 170 pounds. It wasn’t until Pulver defeated Uno at UFC 30 that the promotion had its inaugural lightweight champion.

Pulver went on to compete outside of the UFC, battling the best of the best across the globe, before making his return and serving as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter 5 opposite Penn. That season launched the careers of Nate Diaz, Gray Maynard, and Joe Lauzon among others.

“Lil’ Evil” continued to break new ground when he dropped down to featherweight where brought his star power to the budding World Extreme Cagefighting promotion. His feud with Urijah Faber was one of the early highlights of the 145-pound division long before it was showcased on a larger stage.

Pulver retired in 2013 with a 27-19-1 record having competed for the UFC, WEC, PRIDE, ONE Championship, and other major promotions. He joins MMA luminaries such as Royce Gracie, Randy Couture, and Ken Shamrock in the UFC Hall of Fame Pioneer Wing.

Watch the announcement for Pulver’s Hall of Fame induction here.