UFC 284 live blog: Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

This is the UFC 284 live blog for Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield, the light heavyweight main card opener on Saturday in Perth, Australia.

Joining the UFC in 2018, fans had high hopes for the well-rounded Crute as he scored finishes over Paul Craig and Sam Alvey to begin his UFC career. Things have fallen off for the Australian since then, though. Crute has lost three of his past five, including two in a row, and dealt with a serious knee injury that has kept him out of action for over a year. He hopes to return with a vengeance against Menifield.

Like Crute, Menifield entered the UFC off of the Contender Series with high expectations that he hasn’t quite lived up to. An excellent finisher, Menifield has struggled to build momentum in the promotion, amassing a 6-3 overall record. Menifield did record back-to-back first-round knockouts in 2022 though, so he’s hoping to continue building on those performances and make a run at the top-15.

Check out the UFC 284 live blog below.