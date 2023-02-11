UFC 284 video: Kleydson Rodrigues melts Shannon Ross in 59 seconds with brutal punches

Kleydson Rodrigues and Shannon Ross clashed more at the weigh-ins than their UFC 248 prelim bout.

Just 59 seconds after the two met in the octagon, Rodrigues was declared the winner via TKO after a flurry of punches forced referee intervention at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Check out the finish below.

Rodrigues needed to make up for a miss on the scale when he came in at 127 pounds, one over the 126-pound mark allowed for non-title flyweight fights.

Unfortunately, Rodrigues’ weight miss makes him ineligible for a performance bonus.

Ross never got out of the gate as Rodrigues sunk a flying knee into his gut and followed with a flurry of punches. A left hook visibly hurt Ross, and Rodrigues pounced with a pair of spinning attacks that might have sealed the deal if the cage wasn’t in the way. The second Rodrigues regained his footing, he loosed no less than 10 punches as Ross wilted.

Contender Series vet Rodrigues gets back in the win column after a loss to CJ Vergara in his octagon debut. Ross, who suffered a serious medical emergency during his Contender Series audition, falls short in his UFC debut.