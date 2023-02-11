UFC 284 live blog: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown

This is the UFC 284 live blog for Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown, the featured welterweight fight on Saturday in Perth, Australia.

Before the two title fights on Saturday, the Aussie fans are in for a treat as the featured welterweight fight is a guaranteed banger. At only 26 years old, Della Maddalena is one of the most exciting prospects in MMA. Debuting in the UFC only a year ago, Della Maddalena hasn’t wasted any time, amassing three first-round knockouts, two of which earned him Performance of the Night honors. Della Maddalena now looks to move to 4-0 inside the UFC and announce himself as a legitimate threat to the top 15 at 170 pounds.

Brown has been in the UFC since 2016, where he’s established himself as an exciting if mercurial fighter. Going 6-4 in his first 10 bouts in the promotion, Brown has since found his stride, stringing together his current four-fight winning streak. Now Brown hopes to stop the hype train of Della Maddalena and put himself in position to challenge for a welterweight ranking.

Check out the UFC 284 live blog below.