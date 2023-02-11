UFC 284 live blog: Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett

This is the UFC 284 live blog for Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett, the interim featherweight title fight on Saturday in Perth, Australia.

With featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski pursuing his second title, the 145-pound division moves forward with an interim fight between two of the top contenders in the weight class. Rodriguez has been a staple of the featherweight top 10 since 2018, and at 30-years-old and coming off a stoppage win over Brian Ortega in July, “El Pantera” is finally ready to compete for a title.

Like Rodriguez, Emmett has been a going concern in the featherweight division for years, making his UFC debut in the weight class in 2017. In that time, Emmett has put together a 7-1 record, with his biggest issue being one of availability. But coming off a split decision win over Calvin Kattar in June, Emmett now finally gets his chance at UFC gold.

Check out the UFC 284 live blog below.