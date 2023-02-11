UFC 284 live blog: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

This is the UFC 284 live blog for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski, the lightweight title fight on Saturday in Perth, Australia.

On Saturday night, the lightweight title won’t be the only thing up for grabs, as Makhachev and Volkanovski also compete for the title of top pound-for-pound fighter in the sport. Currently ranked No. 2 and No. 1 in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings respectively, this matchup is as good as it gets in combat sports.

Makhachev enters this fight on an 11-fight winning streak, and during that run, he has looked as dominant as any fighter in the sport. His most recent performance was an eight-minute destruction of Charles Oliveira to claim the lightweight title. Now, for his first defense, he hopes to replicate that and cement himself as the best fighter in the world.

Like Makhachev, Volkanovski is on a massive winning streak: 22 fights in a row, 12 of those inside the UFC. After thoroughly outclassing Max Holloway in their third fight at UFC 276, Volkanovski now hopes to make his case for the title of greatest fighter of all-time, by winning his second UFC belt.

Check out the UFC 284 live blog below.