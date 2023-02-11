UFC 284 video: Loma Lookboonmee wraps up rear-naked choke to score first submission win

Loma Lookboonmee is expanding her arsenal.

The former kickboxer and current UFC strawweight contender secured the first submission win of her career on Saturday, submitting Elise Reed (6-3) via rear-naked choke in the second round of their fight at UFC 284 on Saturday at RAC Arena, in Perth, Australia.

Watch the finish above.

Round 1 went as expected, with both fighters looking to stand and connect with strikes. Lookboonmee’s leg kicks were particularly effective. Surprisingly, it was Lookboonmee (8-3) who got the better of the grappling late in the round as she blocked a trip and took Reed down. Reed quickly reversed and went to work from top position for around 90 seconds before the buzzer sounded.

Lookboonmee didn’t shy away from the grappling as she ducked a punch early in Round 2 and immediately took Reed’s back before slamming her to the mat. From there, Thailand’s only UFC representative attacked with a choke and secured the finish 44 seconds into the second round.

Prior to that victory, Lookboonmee’s only finish was a knockout in her second pro bout. She had won four of her first six UFC fights, all by decision.

Reed loses by submission for the first time and sees her UFC record fall to 2-3.