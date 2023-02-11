Sean Brady forced out of upcoming matchup against Michel Pereira at UFC San Antonio

UFC San Antonio has taken a hit to one of the marquee fights on the card.

Welterweight contender Sean Brady has been forced to drop out his upcoming matchup against Michel Pereira on March 25 due to injury.

Sources close to the fight confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Saturday, although the severity of Brady’s injury is unknown at this time.

At this time, it remains to be seen if Pereira will remain on the card against a replacement opponent or wait until a later date to book his next fight.

It’s disappointing news for Brady, who was looking to bounce back from the first loss of his career after falling to Belal Muhammad by knockout at UFC 280. Prior to that setback, Brady had gone 18-0 including five wins in the UFC with victories over the likes of Michael Chiesa, Jake Matthews and Christian Aguilera.

As for Pereira, he’s currently riding a five-fight win streak with his last fight ending with a split decision win over Santiago Ponzinibbio in a Fight of the Night performance this past May.

Now he’ll have to wait and see if the UFC can find a suitable replacement or potentially wait to book his next fight later in the year.

The UFC San Antonio card will be headlined by a matchup between two top bantamweights as Cory Sandhagen takes on Marlon “Chito” Vera.