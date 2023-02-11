UFC 284 video: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski cold open

The UFC 284 cold open video features the beginning of Saturday’s pay-per-view, which is headlined by UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev putting his belt on the line against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a superfight.

Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will clash in the co-main event for the UFC featherweight championship as well at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

The UFC 284 fight card is as follows:

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown

Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed

Shane Young vs. Blake Bilder

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner