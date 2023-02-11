UFC 284 video: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski cold open

The UFC 284 cold open video features the beginning of Saturday’s pay-per-view, which is headlined by UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev putting his belt on the line against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a superfight.
Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will clash in the co-main event for the UFC featherweight championship as well at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.
The UFC 284 fight card is as follows:
Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown
Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter
Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield
Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas
Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado
Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)
Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis
Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed
Shane Young vs. Blake Bilder
Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner
