UFC 284 start time, TV schedule for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

The UFC 284 start time and TV schedule for the Makhachev vs. Volkanvoski fight card at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia is below.

The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on two different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with a four-fight early preliminary card at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+, headlined by a featherweight fight between Jack Jenkins and Don Shainis.

Related Get Latest UFC Odds From DraftKings Sportsbook

Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed

Shane Young vs. Blake Bilder

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner

The UFC 284 fight card then turns to ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. A light heavyweight contest between Tyson Pedro and Modestas Bukauskas will headline this portion of the event.

Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado

The UFC 284 event is headlined by a champion vs. champion clash. UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will put his belt on the line against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event. Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will battle for the UFC interim featherweight title in the co-main event.

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown

Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield