UFC 284 Results: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski

MMA Fighting has UFC 284 results for the Makhachev vs. Volkanovski fight card, live blogs for all the main card fights, and more from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday night.

In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will put his title on the line against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev has won 11 straight fights, while Volkanovski was reeled off 22 wins in a row.

Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will square off in the co-main for the UFC interim featherweight title.

Check out UFC 284 results below.

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown

Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed

Shane Young vs. Blake Bilder

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner