UFC 284 Results: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski

MMA Fighting has UFC 284 results for the Makhachev vs. Volkanovski fight card, live blogs for all the main card fights, and more from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday night.
In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will put his title on the line against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev has won 11 straight fights, while Volkanovski was reeled off 22 wins in a row.
Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will square off in the co-main for the UFC interim featherweight title.
Check out UFC 284 results below.
Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown
Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield
Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas
Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado
Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)
Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed
