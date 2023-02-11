UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski live stream watch party

MMA Fighting has a live watch party for Saturday’s UFC 284 event, which takes place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, and serves as the promotion’s second pay-per-view of 2023. The main event will feature a high-stakes, potentially historic champion vs. champion showdown as lightweight champ Islam Makhachev defends his title for the first time against featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski — a fight that will determine who is currently they best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Conner Burks, and other special guests such as Shaheen Al-Shatti and Eric “New York Ric” Jackman to watch along with UFC 284 as the main card happens.

In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez faces Josh Emmett to crown a new interim featherweight champion, and determine who will be next in line to challenge Volkanovski in the future.

UFC 284 also features a pivotal welterweight showdown between surging contenders Jack Della Maddalena and Randy Brown.

Watch MMA Fighting’s UFC 284 Watch Party at 9:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. PT in the video above.