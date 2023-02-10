Alexander Volkanovski thrills Perth crowd at UFC 284 faceoffs: ‘Tomorrow I’m coming for f****** everything’

Alexander Volkanovski is ready to make history in front of a boisterous Australian audience.

The UFC’s reigning featherweight champion goes for a second title on Saturday when he challenges lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 284 in Perth. Following the final faceoff with Makhachev at the ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Volkanovski ignited the crowd with a simple and confident message for his countrymen.

“Tomorrow we put it all on the line, but tomorrow I’m coming for f****** everything,” Volkanovski said. “Let’s go!”

Greeted by boos, Makhachev didn’t play up his role as the de facto villain in this matchup, but warned the Perth faithful that they might not be leaving RAC Arena happy come fight night.

“Perth, I’ve spent here, 20 days, but tomorrow you will be upset,” Makhachev said. “Thank you.”

Co-headliners Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett, who battle for an interim featherweight title on Saturday, were slightly chattier when it came time for them to address the crowd, and they were focused spreading positive vibes and ramping up the excitement for what is the first UFC championship opportunity for both men.

“You guys know me, I’m not here to talk s***, but I am going to put on a hell of a show tomorrow night,” Emmett said. “It’s going to be the most exciting fight you guys have ever seen, and I’m coming away with the win. So I want to hear your guys’ energy, because I’m definitely feeding off of it.”

“I’m just enjoying the process. Look at this crowd, it’s beautiful,” Rodriguez said. “Perth is beautiful, these people are beautiful. I have a couple of friends here that I haven’t seen in a long time. Kyle Noke is here, my good friend. I’m really happy to have my family here, my team is with me, and I can’t ask for a better situation.”

UFC 284 airs Saturday evening in North America, with early prelims starting at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+, followed by another set of prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card airs at 10 p.m., exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view.