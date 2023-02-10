 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 284 preview show: What’s the best possible outcome for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski?

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski will battle it out in a champion vs. champion matchup for the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 284, a fight that will determine who is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world today. If Volkanovski, the current featherweight champ, gets it done and pulls off the upset, where will the win rank all-time?

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee, along with UFC featherweight Calvin Kattar, as they discuss the high stakes main event for Saturday’s pay-per-view event, where each division goes depending on who leaves Perth victorious, and, in honor of the NFL’s big game this weekend, some fun Makhachev vs. Volkanovski prop bets. Additionally, they’ll discuss the interim 145-pound title fight between Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett, other notable matchups on the card, and take viewer questions at the end.

Catch the UFC 284 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

