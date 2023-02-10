Dana White reveals possible locations for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight, including AT&T Stadium in Dallas

While a decision is far from made, Dana White says that the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight that will take place later this year could be the blockbuster attraction to bring the UFC to AT&T Stadium in Dallas — although, that’s just one potential option.

During Super Bowl week, White did some media to promote the UFC’s upcoming events, which includes Saturday’s UFC 284 fight card in Perth, and was asked whether or not the promotion could find themselves hosting an event at the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Citing a great relationship with team owner Jerry Jones, White revealed that AT&T Stadium, which is located in nearby Arlington, Texas, could be on the short list for McGregor vs. Chandler.

“People were asking me earlier about the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight and [wondering] where it’s going to be,” White told Fanatics View. “We don’t know yet, we’re kind of working that out.

“But to go to [AT&T] Stadium, you have to have the right fight. Conor and Chandler are doing The Ultimate Fighter this year. They’re coaching it, and it’s the first time it’s going to be on ESPN the network — which will make the fight even bigger. Dallas, [AT&T] Stadium is a possibility.

“They’re in the running for the fight.”

Again, no location has been set, and White reiterated multiple times that AT&T Stadium is a potential option, and far from fact. But with McGregor’s return from injury looming and a mega post-TUF season matchup being in play for the second half of the year, White is exploring all sorts of options, both in the U.S., and beyond.

“When you look at a fight of that magnitude, you have to look at Madison Square Garden, obviously Vegas — which we could do the stadium there, or T-Mobile Arena — [AT&T] Stadium, or you could do a massive stadium in London.”