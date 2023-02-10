Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury PPV price and start time revealed

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will look to settle their longstanding feud when they clash on Feb. 26 and now the pay-per-view price and start times for the card have been revealed.

In the United States, Paul vs. Fury will air on ESPN+ PPV along with regular cable and satellite providers with a $49.99 price tag with the event kicking off at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT with the show taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The digital distribution for the card by ESPN+ will be the first time Paul has partnered with the Disney-owned company after previously working with Showtime for his past few fights including his win over UFC legend Anderson Silva this past October.

In Canada, Paul vs. Fury will air on FITE TV and DAZN as well as all regular cable and satellite PPV providers. FITE TV will also serve as the PPV home for Paul vs. Fury across Europe with the exception of the United Kingdom and Ireland where BT Sport Box Office will serve as the PPV distributor in those areas.

FITE TV will also handle distribution across Asia, India and Brazil. DAZN will also partner for the PPV broadcast in Brazil.

FOX Australia’s Main Event will serve as the PPV partner in Australia while Sky Arena and Sky Sport will handle distribution in New Zealand.

The card will be headlined by Paul and Fury, who both enter the bout with undefeated records in their respective careers. This will also be the first time Paul has faced an opponent with more professional boxing experience than him while Fury seeks the biggest win of his young career after going 8-0 through his first eight fights.

The co-main event for the Paul vs. Fury card will be Badou Jack “The Ripper” taking on WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu.