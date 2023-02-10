Heck of a Morning: Final countdown to UFC 284; Plus, Amanda Guerra joins the show

We are one the eve of a massive champion vs. champion fight for the UFC lightweight title between Islam Makhachev and featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 284. With just weigh-ins left to get through, the final countdown to the pay-per-view event is on.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck talks the big fight between Makhachev and Volkanovski, along with the star-making potential of the bout for both guys. Additionally, listener questions include what could make 2023 the biggest blockbuster year for the UFC ever, how Conor McGregor factors into that, Francis Ngannou’s options in boxing and MMA, other notable bouts on the UFC 284 card including the interim title fight between Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett, Jack Maddalena vs. Randy Brown, and more.

Plus, in a podcast exclusive, Bellator MMA desk host and CBS Sports reporter Amanda Guerra joins the program (1:16:54) to discuss her career, how she found herself on the desk for a major MMA organization, Bellator providing a family atmosphere, being in attendance for the final fight of Fedor Emelianenko’s career, memorable moments between John McCarthy and Brennan Ward leading in the latter’s big moment at Bellator 290, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

