Video: UFC 284 press conference staredowns

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski got face-to-face after a raucous reception from fans at the UFC 284 press conference.

Makhachev, the lightweight champ, and Volkanovski, the featherweight champ, compared muscles after trading some mostly light-hearted barbs. Aussie Volkanovski was the clear favorite, as was Jack Della Maddalena, who faces Randy Brown on the main card of the pay-per-view event in Perth, Australia.

Check out video of all the staredowns from the UFC 284 press conference above. UFC 284 takes place Saturday at RAC Arena.