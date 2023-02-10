UFC 284 weigh-in video

At the UFC 284 official weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale Friday evening, and MMA Fighting will have live video of it above.

In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will have to hit the 155-pound weight limit for the lightweight title fight.

The UFC 284 official weigh-ins are at 6 p.m. ET.

The UFC 284 ceremonial weigh-ins are at 10 p.m. ET.

The UFC 284 weigh-in results are below.

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown

Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed

Shane Young vs. Blake Bilder

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner