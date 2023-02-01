 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Fedor Emelianenko, Alexander Volkanovski, Scott Coker, and Eddie Hearn in studio

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: A preview of this weekend’s upcoming events including Bellator 290 and UFC Vegas 68.

1:05 p.m.: Bellator President Scott Coker joins us to preview Bellator 290.

1:25 p.m.: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

2:10 p.m.: Fedor Emelianenko joins us to talk about his retirement fight at Bellator 290.

2:30 p.m.: Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn returns to the show in studio to discuss Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz, Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury and more.

3:30 p.m.: UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski talks about his superfight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 284.

4:00 p.m.: The Parlay Pals are back for best bets at Bellator 290 and UFC Vegas 68.

4:20 p.m.: More of your questions answered in On The Nose.

