The MMA Hour with Fedor Emelianenko, Alexander Volkanovski, Scott Coker, and Eddie Hearn in studio

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: A preview of this weekend’s upcoming events including Bellator 290 and UFC Vegas 68.

1:05 p.m.: Bellator President Scott Coker joins us to preview Bellator 290.

1:25 p.m.: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

2:10 p.m.: Fedor Emelianenko joins us to talk about his retirement fight at Bellator 290.

2:30 p.m.: Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn returns to the show in studio to discuss Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz, Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury and more.

3:30 p.m.: UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski talks about his superfight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 284.

4:00 p.m.: The Parlay Pals are back for best bets at Bellator 290 and UFC Vegas 68.

4:20 p.m.: More of your questions answered in On The Nose.

