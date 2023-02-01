No Bets Barred: Best bets for the heavyweight doubleheader with Bellator 290 and UFC Vegas 68

After taking a week off, the UFC is back and, for the first time in 2023, so is Bellator! UFC Vegas 68 takes place late on Saturday and is headlined by a heavyweight title between Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivak. But before that, all-time great Fedor Emelianenko makes the final walk of his career, challenging Ryan Bader for the heavyweight title at Bellator 290. As always, the No Bets Barred boys are back, covering all the best betting angles for both cards.

In this episode, co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew dissect both fight cards and answer important questions like does Derrick Lewis have anything left, is Johnny Eblen as good as he looked his last time out, and should you bet Tatsuro Taira at -1150? Plus, you’ll hear Conner and Jed react as the betting line on Ryan Bader PLUMMETS in real time.

