Video: Mike Perry, Eddie Alvarez trade body shots after heated faceoff ahead of BKFC 56

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez appeared ready to get to work earlier than scheduled after a heated faceoff for their “King of Violence” title fight at BKFC 56 on Dec. 2.

Following a press conference that saw the former UFC fighters exchange insults, they finally came together for a customary staredown, and Perry wasted no time chirping at Alvarez.

“You’re so short,” Perry said to Alvarez. “I’m so good at this boxing s***. I swear I’m so good. You don’t stand a chance.”

With BKFC president David Feldman doing his best to stay between them, Perry and Alvarez broke apart from the faceoff to then turn towards the media for photos but neither man was willing to give an inch of space. Alvarez bumped into Perry as they jockeyed for position on stage.

Before they finally separated, Perry made a motion like he was going to punch Alvarez in the stomach, and the former UFC lightweight champion responded with a middle finger in his opponent’s face. Perry then tapped Alvarez to the midsection, and Alvarez came right back with one of his own.

Perry then fired back with another couple of punches, and Alvarez returned the favor with a few more. Feldman got in between them before the situation could potentially escalate. As he exited, Perry shouted “it’s easy” as he left the stage.

During the press conference, Perry repeatedly remarked on Alvarez’s size. Alvarez moves up to 175 pounds after spending the majority of his MMA career competing at lightweight.

“I’m going to make it look easy when I go out there and smash his face in,” Perry said. “Eddie’s over there looking all fat and bloated and s*** trying to come up to 175. Make sure you put the punches on slow motion, so you can see the ripple effect.”

As for Alvarez, he touted BKFC creating a “King of Violence” title for this upcoming fight because Perry never actually claimed a championship during his career.

“If you happen to win, this will be your first title, right?” Alvarez said. “Because you’ve never won one. Never. Never had a belt. I was so happy when they made a belt, because I knew you can’t win one. This works out perfect for me.”

Perry gets his chance to claim that “King of Violence” belt when he clashes with Alvarez in the main event on Dec. 2 in Salt Lake City.