Video: UFC 295 press conference staredowns

Watch the first UFC 295 staredowns after Thursday’s press conference in New York City, featuring former champs Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira as well as Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich.

The quartet answered questions for the media on their title fights and then squared off for photographers in New York City, which hosts Saturday’s pay-per-view at Madison Square Garden.

The combatants were nothing but respectful during the gathering, emphasizing competition over grudges. Aspinall put his arm around Pavlovich before their interim heavyweight title fight that stands in for the cancelled title fight between champ Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

Prochazka and Pereira face off for the vacant light heavyweight title. Prochazka never lost the belt he won this past year but relinquished the belt after suffering a severe shoulder injury that scratched a rematch with Glover Teixeira, whom he beat to win the title.

Watch video of the main event staredowns above from the UFC 295 press conference.