BKFC 56 press conference video

Watch the pre-fight press conference for the BKFC 56 event on Thursday in Salt Lake City.
The press conference features headliners Mike Perry, Eddie Alvarez, Ben Rothwell and Todd Duffee as they answer questions for the media before the event on Dec. 2 at Maverik Center in Salt Lake City.
The press conference is open to the public and takes place at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT. Maverik Center hosts the event.
BKFC 56 airs on FITE TV pay-per-view and BKFC.com.
