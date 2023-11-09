 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 295 Embedded, Episode 4: ‘It will be easy work’

By Bryan Tucker
/ new

In the the latest UFC 295 Embedded, Alex Peirera trains with his sons and plays UFC 5 video game, Tom Aspinall trains, some fighters sign posters, and more.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting