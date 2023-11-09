Heck of a Morning: Tony Ferguson working with David Goggins, fascinating UFC 295 title fights

Even with the loss of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, the UFC 295 title fights are incredibly fascinating with the returning Jiri Prochazka taking on former middleweight champ Alex Pereira, and Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall battling for the interim heavyweight title — both fights nearly pick ‘ems from a betting perspective.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the top two bouts ahead of this Saturday’s UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden, the intriguing and almost unpredictable nature of them, and Pereira’s chance to become a first ballot UFC Hall of Famer in just his 11th pro MMA fight should he capture a second divisional title. Additionally, listener topics include the UFC 297 main event between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis, Tony Ferguson working with David Goggins ahead of his UFC 296 bout with Paddy Pimblett, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

