Tabatha Ricci sees undefeated boxer Callum Walsh joining UFC in the future: ‘Dana White loves him’

It’s a busy week for Callum Walsh and Tabatha Ricci as boyfriend and girlfriend compete at Madison Square Garden in boxing and at UFC 295, respectively, and “Baby Shark” feels they could be sharing the same card in the future.

Ricci will face Lupita Godinez in the preliminary portion of UFC 295 this Saturday, two days after Walsh looks to go 9-0 in boxing opposite Ismael Villarreal for the WBC US silver super welterweight title at MSG’s The Theater on Thursday night.

Ricci won’t be in attendance Thursday since she will have to step on the scale early Friday morning for the official UFC 295 weigh-ins, but will be watching her boyfriend compete on TV. Walsh has said in the past he respects MMA as a sport, and Ricci feels he’s more into it than actual boxing.

“He doesn’t like boxing, he only does it because he’s good,” Ricci said on MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca podcast. “His dream, what he really wants to do, is to fight MMA. He doesn’t even follow boxing that much, he does it because he’s really good at it. He really wants to come to MMA.”

Walsh has a close relationship with UFC CEO Dana White, and Ricci believes the UFC will “definitely” sign him to a deal as soon as he decides to make the jump.

“Dana White loves him,” Ricci said with a laugh. “He’s doing super well [in boxing] and I think he will knock this guy out, for sure. He’s crazy fast and hits really hard. We train together, and he’s always training and helping with Tony Ferguson in camp, doing some jiu-jitsu and playing around. I do think he will come to MMA in the future.”

On Saturday, two days after Walsh’s ninth pro boxing match, Ricci will re-enter the octagon looking for her fifth straight victory after scoring wins under the UFC banner, topping Gillian Robertson and Jessica Penne in her most recent bouts in 2023.

“She’s proving herself to be a very well-rounded fighter,” Ricci said of Godinez. “I respect her work ethic, she always accepts fights and has a ton of heart. She’s a great fighter. At this stage we’ll always fight people that are at our level or even better.”

Godinez won her past three in the UFC, defeating Cynthia Calvillo, Emily Ducote and Elise Reed earlier this year. The Brazilian talent respects Godinez’s skills on the mat, but feels ready for the task after recently competing in several grappling tournaments in California.

“She has shown good jiu-jitsu,” Ricci said. “She has a wrestling background and does boxing, too. I don’t know what she will try to do against me, she’s always working on everything, but I’m ready for anything. On the feet, on the ground, wrestling. This is MMA and we have to be prepared for everything. I believe this fight will end by knockout or submission.”