Between the Links: Prochazka vs. Pereira, Pavlovich vs. Aspinall, UFC 295, Dana White announces title fights

The UFC returns to Madison Square Garden this Saturday for UFC 295 with two world title fights — Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira for the vacant light heavyweight title, and Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight title. With Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic no longer happening, how do these title fights, and the event as a whole, hold up on paper?

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will discuss the Prochazka vs. Pereira main event, what could be next for the winner, and if Pereira wins, what does that mean for his combat sports legacy as a two-division champ in just his 11th pro fight, along with being a two-division Glory champ? Additionally, they’ll discuss Pavlovich vs. Aspinall, where the heavyweight division goes, if one of the participants could interest Jones enough to stick around after an eventual fight with Miocic, Dana White announcing Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria, and Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2 to headline the first three pay-per-views of 2024, Jailton Almeida’s win over Derrick Lewis, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and The Sporting News’ Andreas Hale.

Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your pods.