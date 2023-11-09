 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 295 press conference video

The UFC 295 press conference will feature some of Saturday’s biggest stars for the pay-per-view event from New York City.

Former UFC champs Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira will be joined by Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich to answer questions from the media Thursday afternoon in New York City.

The UFC 295 press conference is expected to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. on Thursday afternoon. Streaming video can be watched above.

