UFC 295 video: Sergei Pavlovich says fight with Tom Aspinall is for ‘legit’ heavyweight title

By Jose Youngs
NEW YORK—UFC heavyweight title challenger Sergei Pavlovich talks to the media ahead of his fight with Tom Aspinall at UFC 295, including what makes Aspinall a different challenge from his previous opponents, whether he’d like to fight Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic next, why he feels like he’s competing for the real belt on Saturday, and more.

