Morning Report: Robert Whittaker believes Dricus Du Plessis’ title shot is ‘fair,’ predicts new champion at UFC 297

The UFC middleweight title will take the spotlight atop the promotion’s first PPV of 2024.

Recently minted champion Sean Strickland shocked the world with a defensive masterclass against all-time great striker and former two-time champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in September. The unanimous decision win let the world know “Tarzan” truly is as legit as they come, shaking up the division in the process.

Strickland proves the doubters wrong in his opportunity, but he wasn’t the original choice to be Adesanya’s challenger. That was supposed to be South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis, who scored his own massive upset in July, earning a second-round TKO over former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 290. Unfortunately for “StillKnocks,” a lingering foot injury fought through in the Whittaker fight prevented the September turnaround. Now, his timing has aligned as he meets Strickland at UFC 297 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on January 20 and Whittaker believes it's better than if the other top candidate Khamzat Chimaev got the shot.

“It kind of cleared a lot of things up,” Whittaker told Submission Radio of the title fight announcement. “The division is in a really crazy spot. There are so many fighters that are already busy or inactive or that are just sitting on the sidelines. With the win-losses that we’ve had in the Top 5, it’s just shuffled everything up. Then you have Chimaev and Usman coming in and fighting for a title shot allegedly, right?

“To hear Dricus getting the title shot with Sean, I think it’s fair because he wasn’t in a lot of the talks for the next title shot with Sean. Where did that leave him? Props to him, he did beat me and I think that earns something.”

Whittaker hasn’t fought since his loss to Du Plessis and was hoping to get back in action by year’s end. With that off the table, a March return, at the latest, interests “The Reaper.” In a perfect world, he’ll get that Du Plessis rematch one day, too.

In the meantime, Australia’s Whittaker will sit back with the rest of the world and enjoy UFC 297 as Du Plessis looks to bring the title back to South Africa.

“Off the cuff, I want to say Dricus just cause like, he did beat me and that gives me a path also just to get it back off him,” Whittaker predicted. “Also, I think both guys love making it a dogfight, right? I think what can I say? How can I doubt Dricus when he beat me last time?

“Have to wait and see [if strength is a factor]. I didn’t feel that he was ‘out of this world strong.’ It’s just a ‘how the cards fell’ sort of thing.”

TOP STORIES

Drama. Mackenzie Dern addresses pre-fight chaos, fallout from divorce: ‘This whole fight is still paying my ex’

Patience. Jamahal Hill reveals return timeline, ‘guaranteed’ title shot

Goals. Tom Aspinall reacts to Jon Jones keeping title while injured, still hopes to fight him after UFC 295

VIDEO STEW

The MMA Hour.

UFC 295 Media Day.

Embedded 3.

Ultimate 30: A Welterweight Nightmare.

Garry’s Picks For Top MSG Moments.

Poatan’s UFC 295 Fight Week.

A “Great” UFC 295 breakdown with a “Hangman.”

LISTEN UP

No Bets Barred. MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Conner Burks discuss who will hear ‘And New’ at UFC 295 and how can you profit?

MORNING MUSIC

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Shots.

Birdman.

Durinho.

Paddy Twinblett.

First (second) face-off.

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera finally get face-to-face ahead of their title fight rematch at #UFC299 in March pic.twitter.com/Biht4RKSFu — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) November 8, 2023

Banter.

Of course.

Greetings.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Kayla Harrison (15-1) vs. Aspen Ladd (11-4); 2023 PFL Championship, Nov. 24

Matheus Nicolau (19-4-1) vs. Manel Kape (19-6); UFC Vegas 83, Jan. 13

Charles Jourdain (15-6-1) vs. Sean Woodson (10-1-1); UFC 297, Jan. 20

FINAL THOUGHTS

I am way more excited for Strickland vs. Du Plessis than I ever thought I’d be. Especially in hindsight. UFC 297 will be a fun one to kick off the year.

Thanks for reading!

EXIT POLL

Poll Who wins this weekend? Serghei Pavlovich

Tom Aspinall vote view results 48% Serghei Pavlovich (40 votes)

51% Tom Aspinall (43 votes) 83 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also, follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.