Kayla Harrison now faces UFC veteran Aspen Ladd with Julia Budd out of PFL Finals card

Two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison has a new opponent with UFC veteran Aspen Ladd accepting the challenge to face her after Julia Budd was pulled from upcoming PFL Finals card on Nov. 24.

PFL officials announced the change on Wednesday. The fight will take place at a 150-pound catchweight.

Budd was removed from the fight with PFL officials stating that she “refused to fulfill her contractual obligation.”

The fight will serve as Harrison’s first appearance in 2023 after she suffered the only loss of her career in a decision to 2022 PFL champion Larissa Pacheco. Following that fight, Harrison contemplated returning for another season long tournament but ultimately opted to wait for a different opportunity during the year.

It wasn’t until the finals card when Harrison got booked but now she’ll get a new opponent in her return.

As for Ladd, the 28-year-old fighter enters the matchup off a submission win over Karolina Sobek back in June. Overall, Ladd has gone 2-1 since joining the PFL roster as a free agent following her run with the UFC.

She also holds a majority decision win over Ladd from her debut and now she’ll look to pick up arguably the biggest victory of her career when she faces Harrison in November.