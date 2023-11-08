 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 295 Embedded, episode 3: ‘The takeover begins right here, right now’

By Jed Meshew
On the third episode of UFC 295 Embedded, Alex Pereira goes shopping and decorates, Sergei Pavlovich gets support from his teammates, Jiri Prochazka goes to a Knicks game, Tom Aspinall reconnects with Michael Bisping, and more.

