No Bets Barred: Who will hear ‘And New’ at UFC 295 and how can you profit?

The No Bets Barred boys are back this week with a full breakdown of UFC 295 and the promotion’s return to Madison Square Garden with two vacant title fights. In the co-main event, Sergei Pavlovich takes on Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight title and then in the main event, former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka looks to reclaim the belt he never lost when he faces former middleweight champion Alex Pereira.

Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew kick things off with a small celebration for a major milestone before jumping into UFC 295 and all 13 fights set to take place in New York City. Topics include figuring out who exactly will get the W in the marquee fights, what should we make of Jessica Andrade’s terrible 2023, and a minor flirtation with an old reliable.

Tune in for episode 68 of No Bets Barred.

