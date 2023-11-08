Jake Paul announces opponent for Dec. 15 boxing match

Jake Paul has named his next opponent.

On Dec. 15 at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Fla., Paul (7-1, 4 KOs) fights Andre August (10-1-1, 5 KOs) in a pro boxing bout scheduled for eight rounds. The bout will be contested at cruiserweight.

Most Valuable Promotions announced the bout via press release Wednesday. See the social media post for the matchup below.

Paul is coming off of a unanimous decision win over former UFC star Nate Diaz this past August. That victory helped Paul bounce back from a dull split decision loss to longtime rival Tommy Fury. For Paul, a former YouTuber-turned-pro boxer, August is a departure from his pattern of opponents, which has primarily been composed of fellow influencers and MMA standouts such as Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren.

“I’m a professional boxer and I want to be world champion, so I need to pursue the path towards greatness against people who have been boxing their whole life,” Paul said in the release. “So far, my entire boxing career has been on pay-per-view, but now it’s about more than business. Now I want to build my experience in the ring against seasoned fighters. I’m coming to prove my greatness on Friday, December 15th live on DAZN for the world to see.”

August recently returned the ring after a four-year hiatus. This past August, he won a unanimous decision over Brandon Martin in St. Louis.

“I don’t talk very much,” August said in the release. “I’m all about that action! Jake Paul has the money, the fame, the team and the resources, but he doesn’t have my hunger. When that bell rings, I am going to go straight to Jake Paul and ring his bell and send him back to YouTube for good.”

Also set to compete on the card, Shadasia Green (13-0, 11 KOs) fights Franchón Crews-Dezurn (8-2, 2 KOs) for a vacant WBC super middleweight title.

Paul vs. August airs live on DAZN and will be available via standard subscription to the service with no separate pay-per-view charge.