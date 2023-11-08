The MMA Hour with Steve-O, Anthony Smith, Viacheslav Borshchev and Urijah Faber all in studio

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.
1 p.m. ET: Catching up on all the latest news.
1:05 p.m. Steve-O kicks off our in-studio day to talk all things MMA.
2 p.m.: UFC light heavyweight and analyst Anthony Smith joins to preview UFC 295 and more.
3 p.m.: Viacheslav Borshchev joins to talk about his UFC 295 fight with Nazim Sadykhov.
3:20 p.m.: UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber joins to preview UFC 295 and more.
4 p.m.: I will answer your questions in the latest On the Nose.
For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.
Get the latest gear
- 2023 Panini Prizm UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Panini Select UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- Islam Makhachev Walkout Jersey
- UFC Fanatics Single Glove Display Case
- 2022 Panini Donruss Optic Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Donruss UFC Retail Blaster Box
- Miesha Tate UFC Authentic Plaque
- Brock Lesnar WWE Home Sweet Home Collage
Loading comments...