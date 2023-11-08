The MMA Hour with Steve-O, Anthony Smith, Viacheslav Borshchev and Urijah Faber all in studio

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Catching up on all the latest news.

1:05 p.m. Steve-O kicks off our in-studio day to talk all things MMA.

2 p.m.: UFC light heavyweight and analyst Anthony Smith joins to preview UFC 295 and more.

3 p.m.: Viacheslav Borshchev joins to talk about his UFC 295 fight with Nazim Sadykhov.

3:20 p.m.: UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber joins to preview UFC 295 and more.

4 p.m.: I will answer your questions in the latest On the Nose.

