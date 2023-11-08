Morning Report: Dan Hooker says UFC Austin main event ‘keeps idea alive’ that MMA is real sport

Dan Hooker is quite the showman inside the octagon.

Always in thrilling bouts whether he's winning or losing, Hooker, 33, makes his return to action to kick off December's first UFC event when the promotion returns to Austin, Texas. Standing in his way will be a fellow lightweight fan favorite, Bobby "King" Green.

Hooker vs. Green will be one of two high-profile lightweight contender bouts going down on the card. While the matchup was originally discussed as the main event, that honor ultimately went to Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan. In the grand scheme of things, Hooker thinks it makes sense but at the same time is kind of silly, considering which fight may be more entertaining in his opinion.

“I’m not privy to those conversations,” Hooker told The AllStar of how the main event got decided. “‘You want to fight Bobby Green? Main event in Austin.’ Jumped on it. Love Texas, love performing there, love fighting there, love the state. I’m a Texan at heart. Then I just saw Dana White announce the fight with Beneil and Arman. I knew that fight was on the card or scheduled for the card so I was thinking that was going to be the main event anyway. So, I was a bit surprised when they offered me the main event.

“It makes sense, right? Makes the whole number game look a little silly if you have two guys ranked lower get put ahead. Takes away from the rankings and — I don’t know. It gives people some kind of idea that this is a sport and not entertainment (laughs). We gotta keep that idea alive. ‘We rank them and it all makes sense.’ It’s stupid. No. 100 could beat No. 1 on any given day.”

Hooker (23-12) has gotten back on a winning streak after a rough 1-5 skid from 2020 to 2022. "The Hangman" scored a vintage second-round TKO win against Claudio Puelles to close out his 2022 campaign before earning a hard-fought split decision against Jalin Turner at UFC 290 in July.

Despite being asked about possibly headlining the event, Hooker was left in the dark for the rest of the proceedings. He and Green will make history at UFC Austin as their fight will be the first five-round non-title co-main event on a fight night card in UFC history.

“Nah, I’m sitting in the seat as everyone else,” Hooker said. “I got told, ‘You want to fight Bobby, main event?’ I was like, ‘Yeah. Mad. I’ll fight Bobby, main event.’ Then they go, ‘You got announced as the co-main event.’ I was like, ‘Ah, co-main event’s three rounds, right?’ Way less work (laughs). Cool! I’ll do that.

“I haven’t spoken to the UFC. I would assume that if they didn’t want it as the main event, I assumed that it’s a three-round fight. It makes sense, right?”

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Song Yadong (20-7, 1 NC) vs. Chris Gutierrez (20-5-2); UFC Shanghai, Dec. 9

FINAL THOUGHTS

Hooker nailed that whole assessment right on the head. I also love his honesty regarding the five rounds and maybe not hoping for it outside of the main event status. I sure am happy it has that potential extra time though. It’ll be a fun one.

Thanks for reading!

