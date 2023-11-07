Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez slated to headline UFC Shanghai in December

The UFC’s return to China has its main event.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that UFC Shanghai — which is scheduled for Dec. 9 at Shanghai Indoor Arena — is set to be headlined by a bantamweight bout between Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez. MagicM_MMABets first reported the bout on Twitter.

The 25-year-old Song competes for the second time this year and looks to build upon the momentum of spectacular main event performance against Ricky Simon in April where he earned a fifth-round TKO win. The No. 12-ranked bantamweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings was scheduled to face Rob Font at UFC 292 in August, but was forced to withdraw from the matchup.

Gutierrez is 8-2-1 in his 11-fight UFC run, which includes a unanimous decision win over Alatengheili at UFC Vegas 81 in October. “El Guapo” began the year an eight-fight unbeaten streak, which was snapped by Pedro Munhoz in April. Prior to that loss, Gutierrez scored a highlight-reel knockout of Frankie Edgar at UFC 281.