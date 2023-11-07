 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez slated to headline UFC Shanghai in December

By Mike Heck
UFC Fight Night: Song v Simon
Song Yadong
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC’s return to China has its main event.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that UFC Shanghai — which is scheduled for Dec. 9 at Shanghai Indoor Arena — is set to be headlined by a bantamweight bout between Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez. MagicM_MMABets first reported the bout on Twitter.

The 25-year-old Song competes for the second time this year and looks to build upon the momentum of spectacular main event performance against Ricky Simon in April where he earned a fifth-round TKO win. The No. 12-ranked bantamweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings was scheduled to face Rob Font at UFC 292 in August, but was forced to withdraw from the matchup.

Gutierrez is 8-2-1 in his 11-fight UFC run, which includes a unanimous decision win over Alatengheili at UFC Vegas 81 in October. “El Guapo” began the year an eight-fight unbeaten streak, which was snapped by Pedro Munhoz in April. Prior to that loss, Gutierrez scored a highlight-reel knockout of Frankie Edgar at UFC 281.

