Joe Rogan, Chael Sonnen return to broadcast team for UFC 295

Joe Rogan and Chael Sonnen are part of the broadcast team for Saturday’s UFC 295 event.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed that Rogan will return to the commentary desk for the first time since August’s UFC 292 event. He is joined by play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former two-division world champion Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi serves as the roving reporter, while Din Thomas will be a cage side expert voice during the fights.

Additionally, Chael Sonnen will be part of the desk for the promotion’s return to Madison Square Garden. Joining Sonnen as analysts are one-time light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith, along with boxing expert Teddy Atlas.

UFC 295 is headlined by a vacant light heavyweight title fight between the returning Jiri Prochazka and former middleweight champ Alex Pereira, while Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall battle in the co-main event for the interim heavyweight title.